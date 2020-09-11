Chastanet: ‘Goal to secure 600 new landowners this financial year’

Facebook post by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet on Friday.

The team at Invest Saint Lucia have been working hard to achieve their goal of securing 600 new landowners this financial year. A few weeks ago, we broke ground for the commencement of the La Fargue Property Development in Choiseul.

Yesterday afternoon, we officially cut the ribbon which marks the completion of the Beauchamp Land Development in the rapidly developing constituency of Micoud South.

This land development includes 59 residential and commercial units, 80% of which are already sold out. Last year, we completed the Micoud South Water Supply improvement project. We also recently completed several major drainage projects in and around the community and as I write this post, work is ongoing on the construction of the Beauchamp Children’s Playground and Water park.

Incentives are also available for local property developers who plan to construct 5 of more homes.

To apply for land ownership from any of Invest Saint Lucia’s developments visit www.investstlucia.com. #LetsKeepWorking

( 0 ) ( 0 )