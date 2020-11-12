Chastanet expresses condolences in connection with second COVID-19 death

By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has expressed condolences to the family and friends of Saint Lucia’s second COVID-19 fatal victim.

“On behalf of the Government of Saint Lucia, I extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this esteemed gentleman,” Chastanet wrote on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

He reminded the public that the fight against the coronavirus is also meant to protect loved ones, particularly those with underlying conditions — and not just “ourselves”.

“As we continue the battle against COVID-19, it is important to remember that we are not only fighting to protect ourselves but also our loved ones, especially those with underlying conditions. Please remember to follow the protocols. Help save lives and livelihoods!” he added.

Though the prime minister did not disclose the name of the victim, it is widely known that the victim is Oswald Wilkinson Larcher, also known as “Wilkie”, a member and former election candidate for the opposition Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP).

The SLP had disclosed in a statement on Facebook that “Oswald Wilkinson Larcher, a well known barrister, became the second fatal victim of the COVID 19 virus on Tuesday 10th November”. The party later removed the reference to COVID-19 from their statement.

The SLP said Larcher, a “faithful member of the party”, was their candidate for North East Castries in the 1992 General Elections.

“Although he was unsuccessful and did not contest any further election, that did not diminish his support for and faith in the Saint Lucia Labour Party,” the SLP stated.

Larcher’s death came a day after the passing of another SLP stalwart, former General Secretary, Oliver Scott Jr., the SLP also disclosed.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Larcher. May he Rest in Peace,” the party concluded.

According to a press release, “on Tuesday night, November 10, 2020, the Ministry of Health received confirmation of its second death of COVID-19”.

“The individual is a 78-year-old male from the Gros-Islet district. He had presented to a health care facility where he was tested for COVID-19. He was placed in isolation at the Respiratory Hospital and on Saturday, November 7, 2020 results were received

confirming a COVID-19 diagnosis. While at the facility the patient required critical care,” the release from the Ministry stated.

The first COVID-19 fatal victim is a 47-year-old man from the Micoud district. He died earlier Tuesday, November 10.

