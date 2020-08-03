Chastanet: Dennery valley water “the worst” in St. Lucia for decades

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said water supply in the Dennery valley has been the “worst” on the island for many, many years.

He made those comments after the Dennery North Water Project was finally handed over on Thursday, July 30 at La Ressource.

“For decades the water supply and quality in the Dennery valley had been described as being the worst on the island. I was proud to be present at what many described as the end to untold hardship in that area,” Chastanet said.

He said the government is committed to improving the water delivery capacity of WASCO, adding that this week will see the start of works on the Grace Water Project where water production in the south will increase from 1.5 million gallons per day to 4.5 million gallons per day.

Present at Thursday’s handing-over ceremony were Minister of Agriculture Ezekiel Joseph, Dennery North District Representative Shawn Edward, Mexican Ambassador to St. Lucia Oscar Esparza-Vargas, the chairman of WASCO and other officials, Chastanet said.

However, Edward has pointed out on many occasions that the Dennery North Water Project was initiated by his Saint Lucia Labour Party administration and was in full swing before they were voted out of government in June 2016.

“We secured a grant of US$5 million from the Government of Mexico for Phase One. The Labour Party also secured a loan of EC$22 million from the Caribbean Development Bank for Phase Two,” Edward said on Facebook.

“Dennery North Water Re-development Project, just one of the many achievements of a Saint Lucia Labour Party Government,” he added. See video documentary below by Edward.