Chastanet awards Micoud South Common Entrance students, principals

(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has heaped praises on this year’s Common Entrance students, particularly those in his constituency, Micoud South.

Writing on his official Facebook page on Sunday, August 30, Chastanet said despite the COVID-19 pandemic he was “extremely impressed” with their performance.

On Friday afternoon, the top 20 students from within Micoud South were recognised for their exemplary performances at the 2020 Common Entrance Exams.

The students received tablets, laptops, face masks and other goodies, according to the prime minister.

“I also took the opportunity to present the principals of schools in the constituency with COVID-19 protocol supplies to support their operations such as thermometers, handsanitizer and masks along with lunch-kits and school bags for students who may be lacking these essential school accessories.

“Congratulations once again students. You have worked hard and your efforts have paid off. Keep striving, stay focused and keep making your community, your parents, teachers and country proud!” he added.