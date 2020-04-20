Chastanet: “6 feet apart is better than being 6 feet under”

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — Prime Minister Allen Chastanet continues to stress the importance of social distancing in the battle against COVID-19.
In a social media post on Sunday, the prime minister suggested that it’s better to practice social distancing than being dead.
“Always remember that being 6 Feet Apart is Better than being 6 Feet Under,” he wrote on his official Facebook page, while “wishing everyone a blessed and peaceful Sunday #StayHome #SaveLives #DefeatCOVID19”.
The majority of the responses to the post wished Chastanet and his family a “blessed” and “safe” Sunday. A few others stood out, however.
One person used the opportunity to request help from the prime minister: “Blessed Sunday PM. Can SLDB [Saint Luca Development Bank) give us a loan frozen for 6 months instead of a 6-month moratorium?”
Another added: “Am about to go six feet under, am dead brokes bills still coming.. Release N.I C. plz.”
“Well go,” was the immediate response from another blogger.
At least two other persons believe it’s better to social-distance.
“I will choose 6ft apart anytime!!” one said.
And another wrote: “We have to thank the PM in truth for the decision of just a partial lockdown which indeed is better than total lockdown, thank you. Our fellow St Lucians as well, thank you, together we making it work, we actually behaving better and respecting the safety measures. Keep it up, St Lucia.”
