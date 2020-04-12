Chastanet: 10-hour curfew extended to April 26; hardware stores, home suppliers to open

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — The 10-hour curfew — from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. — will continue every day from Tuesday, April 14 until Sunday, April 26, 2020, Prime Minister Allen Chastanet announced in a live broadcast to the nation on Sunday afternoon as he gave an update on the government’s latest response plans to the COVID-19 pandemic. (see statement below story)

Chastanet made it clear that there is no plan to return to a 24-hour curfew.

He said the 10-hour curfew will continue to be accompanied by the partial shutdown of commercial sectors. However, he announced the opening of hardware stores and home suppliers.

He said these businesses have been added to the list in preparation for the drought and hurricane seasons.

The prime minister cautioned that “this is not another reason to lime in town”.

He encouraged the public to go to work, get their job done and go back home “and continue to benefit from your family time”.

He said an opportunity like this — to spend so much time with family — may not come again, so people must make the best use of it.

He said the zoning system will remain in place until the chief medical officer gives the all-clear to fully reopen the country.

BELOW IS A FACEBOOK STATEMENT FROM THE PM

As part of our COVID-19 response, we have extended the partial shutdown from Tuesday, April 14 to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

During this extension, we will be allowing hardware supply providers and suppliers to operate, to facilitate the provision of emergency household renovation and maintenance services and supplies, especially in cases where households need to improve water storage and plumbing maintenance in preparation for the drought and upcoming hurricane season.

This includes businesses such as S&S, Johnsons, Fleva and Voyager and others.

We continue to encourage ALL Saint Lucians to practice social distancing, frequent personal sanitation especially when in public and to please remain home if you feel sick. #StayHome #SaveLives #DefeatCOVID19