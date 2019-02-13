Chase moves up batting charts, Roach on verge of top 10

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb 13, CMC – Roston Chase’s fifth Test hundred has seen him make a significant rise in the latest ICC batting rankings.

The 26-year-old climbed 10 places to 41st in the latest rankings released Wednesday, following West Indies’ 232-run defeat to England in the third and final Test in St Lucia.

Chase made an unbeaten 102 out of the hosts’ 252 all out, after they were set an improbable 485 to win the match

He finished the series with 160 runs at an average of 40.

There was little good news for the Windies players elsewhere in the batting rankings as opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who led the Caribbean side in the St Lucia Test in the absence of suspended captain Jason Holder, slipped further to 35th while Holder also fell to 36th.

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich remained steady at 45th while Shimron Hetmyer lies 47th.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach, meanwhile, has moved up one place to 11th, following his series haul of 18 wickets. He started the series in 24th spot and now stands on the brink of joining skipper Jason Holder in the top 10.

New-ball bowler Shannon Gabriel lies 13th but is the only other frontline West Indies bowler in the top 50.

As expected, Indian captain Virat Kohli heads the batting charts while South African seamer Kagiso Rabada sits on top the bowlers rankings.