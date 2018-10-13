Chase a “quality player”, says coach Law

Share This On:

(CMC) – West Indies head coach Stuart Law has praised the talents of Roston Chase, labelling him “a quality player” who has worked hard to convert his weaknesses into strengths.

The right-handed Chase completed his fourth Test hundred on Saturday’s second day of the second and final Test against India here, after resuming the day on 98 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

“He’s a quality player. He has been a bit quiet since England and Zimbabwe. He has had reasonable success there but since then by his own standards, he has been a bit quiet,” the Australian coach said.

“He got a hundred in the series against India two years back and he obviously likes playing their type of bowling.”

Chase came to his side’s rescue on Friday’s opening day with the innings precariously poised at 113 for five and in danger of going into collapse.

He then anchored two critical stands, adding 69 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich (30) and a further 104 for the seventh with captain Jason Holder (52).

Chase, who eventually finished on 106, hardly put a foot wrong against the Indian spin attack and Law said this was because he was accustomed playing slower bowling in the Caribbean.

“I think he understands spin. They face a lot of spin back in the Caribbean in domestic cricket,” Law explained.

“He has a long reach and he takes half-a-stride and is there to the length of the crease. He used that to his advantage [and] he’s a clean striker of the ball.”

He added: “One thing he has got is that he loves fighting at the cricket ground. He does enjoy playing spin. He has worked hard against the pace and it’s not a weakness anymore. It has started becoming a strength.

“So once you have both those bases covered, coming to India, we expect to play a lot of spin. We are going from here to Bangladesh. We are going to face a lot of spin over there so it’s good the boys are getting a taste of spin here as well.”

Chase has played 24 Tests since making his debut two years ago against India in the Caribbean and has emerged as one of the side’s leading batsmen.

West Indies were dismissed for 311 in their first innings on Saturday and India were 308 for four in reply.