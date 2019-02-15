UPDATED: Charles and Camilla to visit Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(CMC) — Saint Lucia is on the itinerary of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall when they visit the Caribbean in March.

The tour which begins on March 17, will kick off in Saint Lucia where Prince Charles will be guest of honour at an event to mark the country’s 40th anniversary of Independence, Clarence House, the official residences of the Prince of Wales said on Friday.

The tour of the Caribbean islands will focus on the celebration the monarchy’s relationship with these Commonwealth countries and celebrate their place within the British family.

The full list of nations that the Prince and Duchess will visit are as follows: Saint Lucia, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Cuba and The Cayman Islands.

The visit to Cuba will be the first for members of the British Royal Family.

After their visit to Saint Lucia, the two will head to Barbados for various official engagements.

BELOW IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM GIS ON THE ROYAL VISIT

SAINT LUCIA WELCOMES ROYAL VISIT FOR 40TH INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

Saint Lucia’s celebration of its 40th anniversary of Independence will be heightened with an official visit by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Their Royal Highnesses will visit the Island on 17th March, where the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be guests of honour at an event to mark the country’s 40th anniversary of Independence.

Their Royal Highnesses will be welcomed by Governor General of Saint Lucia, His Excellency Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac and Prime Minister, the Honourable Allen Michael Chastanet. The Prince of Wales will later attend a reception for guests from across the island.

This is the second time the Prince of Wales will be celebrating Saint Lucia’s Independence with Nationals. The Prince of Wales visited in 1989 to commemorate the tenth anniversary.

The Duchess of Cornwall is also marking her second visit to the Commonwealth Nation. In March 2008, their Highnesses were greeted by thousands of Saint Lucians who lined the streets in the Town of Soufriere, on the West Coast of the Island.

The Royal visit to Saint Lucia forms part of a Caribbean tour in celebration of the Monarchy’s relationship with these Commonwealth Realms. Their Royal Highnesses will visit six countries and one Overseas Territory, undertaking over fifty engagements across ten islands.

The tour begins in Saint Lucia followed by visits to Barbados, St Vincent and The Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis and Grenada. Furthermore, at the request of the British Government, Their Royal Highnesses will also visit Cuba to highlight the growing bilateral relationship with the U.K. and showcase some of the cultural links between the two

countries. This will be the first official visit by a member of The Royal Family to Cuba.

Their Royal Highnesses will also visit the British Overseas Territory of The Cayman Islands to celebrate its place within the British family. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be in the Caribbean from 17 March to 29 March 2019.