Changes to operations at St. Lucia National Mental Wellness Centre due to COVID-19

(PRESS RELEASE) — The management of the St Lucia National Mental Wellness Centre continues to actively monitor

the developments related to COVID-19.

To this end, we would like to inform the general public that the out-patient clinic will be postponed for two weeks commencing Wednesday, April 1, 2020, to Friday, April 10, 2020.

Any patient who is due for an urgent review will be contacted by the staff of the facility.

Patients with valid prescriptions which need to be refilled can access the hospital pharmacy on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

In order to minimize person to person contact and to control the potential spread of COVID-19, we will limit the number of persons who can access the pharmacy daily.

For further information regarding:

1. Appointments please call the following numbers: 458-5374, 458-5375, 458-5376, 458-5377

2. Clinical concerns, please call 458-5952.

These measures are necessary to ensure the continued safety of our employees and our patients.

The management and staff of the St Lucia National Mental Wellness Centre would like to thank the general public for their understanding and cooperation as we work together to control the potential spread of COVID-19 and encourages all to continuously practice regular hand-washing and cough etiquette.