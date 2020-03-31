Changes to operations at OKEUH

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – In an attempt to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus the Management of Owen King EU Hospital informs the public of the following:

Starting April 1st 2020 daily visiting hours are reduced to 30 minutes;

6:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

12:00p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Absolutely no evening visiting time are allowed until further notice

Individuals with any respiratory issue (flu, asthma, COPD, etc.) must first visit the Victoria Hospital Respiratory Clinic (Big White tent), for triaging/screening after which a determination will be made as to which medical facility the individual(s) will be sent to.

Due to COVID-19 precautions children below age 10 and adults 60 and above are reminded not to visit patients at the OKEUH until further notice.

The Management of Owen King EU Hospital solicits the cooperation and understanding as we endeavor to serve you better. Remember “Your Safety is Our Concern.”

