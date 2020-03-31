Don't Miss

Changes to operations at OKEUH

By Ministry of Health
March 31, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – In an attempt to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus the Management of Owen King EU Hospital informs the public of the following:

Starting April 1st 2020 daily visiting hours are reduced to 30 minutes;

6:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.
12:00p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Absolutely no evening visiting time are allowed until further notice

Individuals with any respiratory issue (flu, asthma, COPD, etc.) must first visit the Victoria Hospital Respiratory Clinic (Big White tent), for triaging/screening after which a determination will be made as to which medical facility the individual(s) will be sent to.

Due to COVID-19 precautions children below age 10 and adults 60 and above are reminded not to visit patients at the OKEUH until further notice.

The Management of Owen King EU Hospital solicits the cooperation and understanding as we endeavor to serve you better. Remember “Your Safety is Our Concern.”

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.