Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Change of dates for CPL

By Vinode Mamchan, Trinidad Guardian
March 19, 2019

 Share This On:

Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

CPL cheerleaders

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — There will be no clash be­tween the Caribbean Pre­mier League (CPL) and the In­di­an tour of the Caribbean, as own­ers of the CPL have de­cid­ed to change the dates of the tour­na­ment.

Orig­i­nal­ly, the 2019 CPL was due to be played from Au­gust 17 to Sep­tem­ber 30 but this would clash with the In­di­an tour of the Caribbean. The In­di­an na­tion­al team is due to tour the Caribbean at the end of the World Cup in Eng­land.

The World Cup ends on Ju­ly 15 and ac­cord­ing to a reg­u­la­tion set in place by the Board of Con­trol for Crick­et in In­dia (BC­CI), the team can­not em­bark on a new tour be­fore 15 days have passed. This meant that the tour would have clashed with the start of the CPL.

Af­ter ne­go­ti­a­tions be­tween Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) and CPL, the CPL own­ers de­cid­ed that they would move their dates and now the CPL will be played from Sep­tem­ber 4 to Oc­to­ber 12.

The In­di­ans will be com­ing to the Caribbean at the end of Ju­ly and will play two Test match­es, three ODIs, and three T20s.

The Test match­es are like­ly to be played in Trinidad and Ja­maica, while Guyana will get the ODIs and the T20 match­es will be played in Fort Laud­erdale as was done dur­ing the last In­di­an tour of the Caribbean.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.