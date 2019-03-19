Change of dates for CPL

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — There will be no clash between the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Indian tour of the Caribbean, as owners of the CPL have decided to change the dates of the tournament.
Originally, the 2019 CPL was due to be played from August 17 to September 30 but this would clash with the Indian tour of the Caribbean. The Indian national team is due to tour the Caribbean at the end of the World Cup in England.
The World Cup ends on July 15 and according to a regulation set in place by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the team cannot embark on a new tour before 15 days have passed. This meant that the tour would have clashed with the start of the CPL.
After negotiations between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and CPL, the CPL owners decided that they would move their dates and now the CPL will be played from September 4 to October 12.
The Indians will be coming to the Caribbean at the end of July and will play two Test matches, three ODIs, and three T20s.
The Test matches are likely to be played in Trinidad and Jamaica, while Guyana will get the ODIs and the T20 matches will be played in Fort Lauderdale as was done during the last Indian tour of the Caribbean.