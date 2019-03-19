Change of dates for CPL

(TRINIDAD GUARDIAN) — There will be no clash be­tween the Caribbean Pre­mier League (CPL) and the In­di­an tour of the Caribbean, as own­ers of the CPL have de­cid­ed to change the dates of the tour­na­ment.

Orig­i­nal­ly, the 2019 CPL was due to be played from Au­gust 17 to Sep­tem­ber 30 but this would clash with the In­di­an tour of the Caribbean. The In­di­an na­tion­al team is due to tour the Caribbean at the end of the World Cup in Eng­land.

The World Cup ends on Ju­ly 15 and ac­cord­ing to a reg­u­la­tion set in place by the Board of Con­trol for Crick­et in In­dia (BC­CI), the team can­not em­bark on a new tour be­fore 15 days have passed. This meant that the tour would have clashed with the start of the CPL.

Af­ter ne­go­ti­a­tions be­tween Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) and CPL, the CPL own­ers de­cid­ed that they would move their dates and now the CPL will be played from Sep­tem­ber 4 to Oc­to­ber 12.

The In­di­ans will be com­ing to the Caribbean at the end of Ju­ly and will play two Test match­es, three ODIs, and three T20s.

The Test match­es are like­ly to be played in Trinidad and Ja­maica, while Guyana will get the ODIs and the T20 match­es will be played in Fort Laud­erdale as was done dur­ing the last In­di­an tour of the Caribbean.