Change in timing for CPL weekend games

The start time for Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) weekend fixtures have changed. The afternoon matches on Saturday and Sunday will now start at 2:15 pm local (Guyana) time.

The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad and Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches.

Hero CPL 2020 Fixtures

Brian Lara Cricket Academy Tuesday 18 August, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors Tuesday 18 August, 5:30pm Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Wednesday 19 August, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks Wednesday 19 August, 5:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Thursday 20 August, 10am St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents Thursday 20 August, 5:30pm Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs Saturday 22 August, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks Saturday 22 August, 2:15pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs Sunday 23 August, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents Sunday 23 August, 2:15pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks Queen’s Park Oval Tuesday 25 August, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents Tuesday 25 August, 5:30pm Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors Wednesday 26 August 10am St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders Wednesday 26 August, 5:30pm Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs Thursday 27 August, 10am St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Thursday 27 August, 5:30pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders Saturday 29 August, 10am Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders Saturday 29 August, 2:15pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs Sunday 30 August, 10am Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks Sunday 30 August, 2:15pm St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs Brian Lara Cricket Academy Tuesday 1 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders Tuesday 1 September, 5:30am Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents Wednesday 2 September, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts Patriots Wednesday 2 September, 5:30pm St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors Thursday 3 September, 10am Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Thursday 3 September, 5:30pm Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors Saturday 5 September, 10am Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks Saturday 5 September, 2:15pm Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents Sunday 6 September, 10am St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders Sunday 6 September, 2:15pm St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs Tuesday 8 September, TBC Semi final 1 (1st v 4th) Tuesday 8 September, TBC Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd) Thursday 10 September, TBC Final