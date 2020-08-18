Champeon returns with a new feel good track and video for ‘Jam Remix’

Columbia, South Carolina (Sonique Solutions) – Following a brief hiatus, Caribbean entertainer Champeon has made his grand musical resurgence, with a fresh sound, pulsating new release and appealing accompanying music video.

The Trinidadad-born, South Carolina-based artiste whose real name is Ronnel Ramirez has previously released several Soca and Reggae offerings and has spent the last 5 years (including the pandemic lockdown period) being creative, honing his craft, discovering his genuine musical voice and refining his new globally-inspired sound.

‘Jam Remix’ is a comfortable departure for Champeon who seamlessly delivers the song’s Rapso-styled lyrics over a mashup of Hip-Hop flavour and Reggae & Rock-influenced instrumentation. The new track features a mixture of light keyboard and electric guitars laid on top of an infectious drum pattern.

The song which was conceived by an intercontinental cast of creatives during a studio session in the midst of the quarantine was written by Ronnel ‘Champeon’ Ramirez Produced, recorded and mixed by Lucious ‘Jelani’ Harris of Studio 23 Music Group (USA), with bass & lead guitar by Tito Monako (Nairobi, Kenya) and keys by Chify Jay (Nigeria) who all contributed to the track’s unique personality.

Along with this latest release, Champeon provides imagery for his new vibe with a complementary music video which was directed, filmed and edited by Victor ‘Bigg Vic’ Newton of 2026 Multimedia Studio.

Since its release ‘Jam Remix’ has received positive feedback from the general public, generated buzz in DJ record pools, gotten the attention of various international restaurant and bar establishments as well as some mainstream urban music media outlets.

Champeon aspires to remain grounded, well rounded and knowledgeable in several aspects of the music industry, to forge creative collaborations and to consistently deliver quality music to his fans while staying true to himself and his sound.

Listen to the new track ‘Jam Remix’ at www.reverbnation.com/therealchampeon and view its official music video via www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddNxNad3fEg&feature=youtu.be

