Chamber members respond to COVID-19

(PRESS RELEASE) – Members of the Business Community continue to respond positively even while businesses are being ravaged by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Currently, it is not only the usual suspects or well- known good corporate citizens who are showing commitment to St. Lucia and St. Lucians, by being in the forefront of helping the less fortunate and supporting the many social programs including the National Meals Program.

Massy Stores, Baron Foods, WLBL, FLOW, Sandals Resorts, Digicel, Caribbean Grains, St. Lucia Cold Storage, LUCELEC, PCD, F.B. Armstrong, Valley Cold Storage, St. Lucia Distillers, Atwell Dalgliesh, Sagicor, Renwick & Co, 1st National Bank, Baywalk Management Limited, to name a few already have, and continue to contribute. While others like FCIB, Republic Bank, Bank of Saint Lucia Limited, and others are making contributions at regional, national and community levels. Other Chamber members, large and small have also contributed through the National Telethon while others have increased their support to the Salvation Army, the Saint Lucia Red Cross and various church and community groups. Others have committed to finalizing their contributions with the Chamber later this week.

The Chamber is working closely with the National Meals Program to coordinate private sector support to the effort of providing some 5000 meals initially, and then expand to 10, 000 meals to citizens over the next six weeks. The Government of Saint Lucia has agreed to purchase produce from farmers for the program, thus keeping them in business, while some hotels and restaurants have agreed to cook the food as part of their contribution to the project. The St. Lucia Marketing Board is directing the purchase of produce from farmers. In addition to cooked meals, care packages, containing produce and packaged food will be provided to supplement the cooked meals.

The National Meals Program is a uniquely collaboratively program, among public and multiple private sector partners, the national volunteer program, as well as charitable and community groups. Events St. Lucia and the SLHTA are providing coordination and logistics management, the Ministry of Equity has provided the initial list of needy which Parliamentarians have validated, and every effort is being made to ensure that persons who need the help receive it, with on the ground input from community personnel who help deliver the support.

The St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is proud of the continued outstanding demonstration of good corporate social responsibility by the Business Community at this difficult time and encourages all St. Lucians to work together, look out for your brother and neighbours and remain safe.

