Chamber hosts QGM this month

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The 2018/2019 Budget places much of it hope on Government’s executing a large, extensive and ambitious capital works program.

Road rehabilitation across the island and a 28.6milion sterling, West Coast Road and Millennium Highway rehabilitation plus the Hewanorra International Airport Re-development are all set to commence this year.

The above, among other initiatives, were announced in the 2018/2019 Budget. The stimulus such an expansive program can have on the economy cannot be over emphasized and this is the context within which the Minister of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour will address the Chamber Membership on August 30th at its Quarterly General Meeting.

Honourable Stephenson King will highlight the status and timing of the extensive capital works which falls under his purview. Moreover, the Members of the Chamber will be able to engage the Former Prime Minister on how these programs will impact the unemployment situation and of even more direct interest, procurement opportunities for goods, services and equipment from their businesses.

The Quarterly General Meeting will also provide the Chamber Members with an opportunity to hear from the Ministry of Health on the National Health Insurance Program being developed by Government. At the Chamber’s last Quarterly Meeting held in May, a number of pertinent questions were posed and were formally submitted in writing. During this QGM, the Ministry will be providing updates and answers to the Chamber.

The Quarterly General Meeting is an important connecting point for the Chamber Membership as they have an opportunity to interact with the Board of Directors of the Chamber and engage key stakeholders on critical issues.

The Chamber anticipates the participation of all members at this important meeting.