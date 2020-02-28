Share This On:

Pin 1 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – Proceeding the successful hosting of the “Government of St. Lucia’s eGovernment Agenda” Encounter on Tuesday 18th February 2020, the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture is pleased to announce another edition of the Encounter Series.

As Business Development and Education initiatives continue to play a leading role in the Chamber’s 2020 Calendar of engagements, crucial to our programme is the continuous push for members to make use of the data that is available to aid in their business decision making.

In this context, Members are therefore invited to be part of the “Utilizing Data and Available Demographic Information to Inform Business Decisions” Chamber Encounter. Steering the dialogue will be Mr. Edwin St. Catherine, CEO of Data Point Solutions Inc and Mr. Janai Leonce, Chief Economist in the Research and Policy Unit of the Ministry of Finance. This session will edify Chamber Members on the value of statistics and data, as drivers for decision making. It will also further reassure them of how their own contributions of data in turn, will benefit them.

The Encounter will take place on Wednesday 25th March, 2020 from 4:00PM at the Chamber Secretariat on the 1st Floor of the Orange Park Commercial Centre in Bois D’Orange, Gros Islet. Members are urged to register at soonest to secure their seats!

For additional information regarding this engagement, contact the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture via telephone at 452 3165 or via email at [email protected]

( 0 ) ( 0 )