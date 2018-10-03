Chairman’s Reserve unveils a limited edition

(PRESS RELEASE) — St. Lucia Distillers, the sole distillery in Saint Lucia and manufacturer of award winning rums, is excited to reveal “Celebrating our Caribbean Passions”, a special Chairman’s Reserve collector’s item that marries the brilliant art of Llewellyn Xavier with the finest Saint Lucian Rum.

Since its birth in 1999, Chairman’s Reserve rum has solidified itself as one of the best rums in the World! This unique, handcrafted rum blend was personally selected by the then Chairman Laurie Barnard and is a combination of aged Pot Still and Column Still rums. With its amber colour, the pot still richness comes through on the nose with sweet honeyed fruit and spicy vanilla from the oak.

Llewellyn Xavier OBE, is a Saint Lucian born artist whose art is being held in the permanent Collections of the Smithsonian Institution, Washington D.C.; the Museum of Modern Art, New York; The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York and The Victoria and Albert Museum, London; just to name a few.

He is a multi-media artist, environmentalist, president and founder of the Saint Lucia Sculpture Park Foundation and is seen as St. Lucia’s pre-eminent visual artist. Well known for his oil paintings, Llewellyn’s work radiates brilliant palettes which are inspired by the Caribbean and its environment.

This special edition of Chairman’s Reserve rum, produced by St Lucia Distillers, celebrates Saint Lucia’s tradition and passion for the arts. The bottle artwork was conceived by Llewellyn Xavier, whose colourful vibrant works reflect the brightness and vitality of his native homeland.

As this unique piece is “Celebrating our Caribbean Passions” this limited edition bottle is a wise blend of art and fine rum, making a great collector’s item for everyone.