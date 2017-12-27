Don't Miss
“Chaddie” died from gunshot wounds to the head: post mortem

By RSLPF
December 27, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – A post mortem examination was conducted on the body of Chad Brice alias Chaddie, a thirty (30) year old resident of Maynard Hill, Castries who succumbed to injuries on Wednesday December 20, 2017 as a result of a shooting incident at Maynard Hill, Castries.

The examination revealed the cause of death to be traumatic brain injury secondary to gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

This was the fifty-fifth (55) homicide recorded for the year 2017.

  1. Anonymous
    December 27, 2017 at 3:37 PM

    This is NOT the St lucia I know or want to know

  2. Anonymous
    December 27, 2017 at 1:10 PM

    Rest Chad. Those who knew you, knew your heart was golden.

