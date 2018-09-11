CFC LUCELEC / BOSL Youth League off to a good start

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Under brilliant sunshine and with an appreciative crowd in attendance the ninth (9th) edition of the CFC LUCELEC / BOSL Youth League kicked off on Saturday morning at the SAB.

The tournament opened with a short opening ceremony and a match pass of the participating U11 and U13 teams.

The young footballers were addressed by Castries Football Council (CFC) Chairperson Mrs. Ersher Daniel, Miss Carmy Joseph representative from title sponsors LUCELEC and Mr. Vincent Boland from the Saint Lucia Football Association (SLFA). Miss Joseph expressed the importance of the youth league to LUCELEC and encouraged the players to always compete with the spirit of good sportsmanship and camaraderie. Mr. Boland and Mrs. Daniel both reminded the teams of the need to continue working hard as they should all aspire to take advantage of the many opportunities which football provides.

Following the formalities action commenced on the field in the U11 age group. The first match of the tournament saw Valley Soccer Club take on Flow Lancers FC. Despite a spirited performance by the Flow Lancers FC team, Valley Soccer Club ran out 3 goals to nil winners thanks to goals from Alex Deveaux, Daniel Zakhour and Urai Clovis.

The U15 also took the field on Saturday and the first match of this division was an exciting clash between Flow Lancers FC and FC Pioneers. FC Pioneers took the lead in the 33rd minute thanks to a goal by Jovan Cox. Flow Lancers FC responded four minutes later when Daneo Caroo found the back of the nets, however, FC Pioneers took the lead courtesy of national U14 selectee Ajani Hippolyte. Flow Lancers FC continued to search for an equalizer, their efforts were rewarded when Dante Fitz scored the final goal of the match to ensure that the teams shared the points.

In the other U15 encounter VSADC Pinehill U15 had a comfortable victory over Valley Soccer Club by 3 goals to nil. The diminutive Messiah Pinel opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he smashed home a rebound in the penalty area. Cagini Pilgrim who was a constant menace to the Valley Soccer Club defense on the left wing recorded a brace thanks to mishandling of a routine shot by the Valley Soccer Club keeper Aaron Daniel in the 41st and a well-placed left foot strike in the 70th minute after some fine work on the left flank.

On Sunday it was the turn of the U13 teams. Flow Lancers FC got past FC Pioneers by 6 goals to 2. The goals scorers for Flow Lancers FC were Vernroy Alfred and Nathan Alexander who both recorded braces and there were goals each for Ian Baptiste and Marcus Paul.

In the other U13 match, VSADC Pinehill U13 Sharks took on Valley Soccer Club. At the end of full time the match was tied 1 -1 thanks to goals by Alex Deveaux for Valley Soccer Club and Terrell Mitchel for VSADC Pinehill U13 Sharks.

Action in the CFC LUCELEC / BOSL Youth League continues on the weekend at the SAB with U11 and U15 matches on Saturday while the U13 and U17 teams will play on Sunday. Parents and football lovers are all invited to the SAB playing field to support the young footballers.