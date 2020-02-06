Certificate giving ceremony for UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia students in Soufriere

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – A Certificate Giving Ceremony was hosted on Friday 31st January, 2020 at Morne Coubaril for students who successfully completed the Introduction to Events Management and Supervisory Management courses in Soufriere.

Approximately 45 students pursued these courses in Semester I, 2019/20. The 36-hour course in Events Management exposed students to The Concept of Event Management, The Event Planning Process, Event Team Dynamics and Contingency Planning while the 40-hour course in Supervisory Management presented a practical framework for learning and applying vital skills and techniques in supervision.

The ceremony was witnessed by Representatives of The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia, Soufriere Regional Development Foundation and Member of Parliament in Soufriere, Youth Parliamentary Representative for Soufriere/ Fond St Jacques and well-wishers. A keynote address under the theme ‘The fireworks begin today. Each certificate is a lighted match, each one of you is a fuse.’, was presented by Dr Lyndel St Ville. Dr St Ville is a Chief Technology Officer at Datashore and part-time Lecturer at The UWI Open Campus Saint Lucia.

This is the fourth time that the Supervisory Management course took place in Soufriere and the first time that Introduction to Events Management was hosted there.

Congratulations to all who successfully completed the courses!

