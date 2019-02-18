Centuries from Root and Roy steer England to easy win over UWI Vice Chancellor’s XI

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 17, CMC – Joe Root and Jason Roy both slammed centuries to lead England to a comprehensive 171-run victory over a UWI Vice Chancellor’s XI at the 3W’s Oval here Sunday.

Root smashed 114 and Roy made 110 before retiring hurt, as England amassed a whooping 371 for seven from their 50 overs after losing the toss and being sent in to bat.

The home side never mounted a serious threat in pursuit of a mammoth total, eventually folding for 200 in 43.5 overs, with three English bowlers each ending with two wickets.

The visitors got off to a dream start with Roy and Jonny Bairstow adding 129 runs for the first wicket in just 19 overs, before Khesan Ottley eventually got the breakthrough for UWI when he bowled Bairstow for 46.

His dismissal brought Root to the crease and together with Roy they maintained England’s speedy start, with the two scoring at eight runs an over during a second wicket partnership of 57 in seven overs.

It eventually came to an end when Roy retired hurt. He faced 82 balls and struck 15 boundaries and one six.

Root though continued the assault, smashing four sixes and 11 boundaries in his 81-ball innings. He was eventually dismissed in the penultimate over.

None of the Vice Chancellor’s XI bowlers was spared during England’s run spree with Ottley being the most successful, ending with 2-64 from his seven overs.

Adil Rashid (2-21), Chris Woakes (2-28) and Mark Wood (2-35), then ran through the middle and lower order to reduce the home side to 152 for six.

Nichola Kirton was the top scorer for the Chancellor’s XI with 37, while Kyle Corbin and Amir Jangoo each scored 35.