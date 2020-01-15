Central Statistical Office commences mapping for 2020 census

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Central Statistical Office concluded a four-day training exercise for mappers where 35 persons were trained from across the island to execute the 2020 Population and Housing Census mapping exercise.

This exercise will include the collection of Global Positioning System (GPS) locations for every building on the island. It is expected that the information gathered from this exercise will facilitate the formation of maps which will be used to identify buildings to be visited during the enumeration process of the 2020 Population and Housing Census.

The Department wishes to inform the general public of the commencement of this exercise from Jan. 13 to March 30, 2020, and is seeking your support and assistance during this important exercise.

For further information, persons are encouraged to visit the Department’s website at stats.gov.lc or contact the Department at telephone number 468.1577.

