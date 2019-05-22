Don't Miss
Central Police Station relocated

By RSLPF
May 22, 2019

The Lamar Building

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force would like to inform the public of the relocation of the Central Police Station from the Conference Room of Police Headquarters at Chesterfield Field in Castries, to the bottom floor of the Lamar Building, Bridge Street, Castries, effective on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

The telephone number remains the same, that is, 456 3850 or 456 3854.

The Royal Saint Lucia wishes to thank the public for their cooperation during the previous relocation of the station, and continued support.

The old location for the Central Police Station

