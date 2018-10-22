Celestial Self Development Centre to host FranklinCovey Executive Breakfast Meeting in St Kitts

(PRESS RELEASE) – Brice Roberts Business Consulting Services, a company in St. Kitts, in conjunction with Celestial Self Development Centre (CSDC), Training & Consultancy Company and Franchise owner of FranklinCovey East Caribbean will be hosting an Executive Breakfast Meeting on Thursday 01st November 2018, at Ocean Terrace Inn in Basseterre, St. Kitts from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The meeting is to introduce the FranklinCovey internationally acclaimed leadership development solutions to leaders in the Public and Private Sectors of St. Kitts & Nevis.

FranklinCovey Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global company specializing in performance improvement through effective training, productivity tools, strategy execution and assessment services for organisations and individuals. We help organisations achieve results that require a change in human behaviour. Our highly researched training solutions facilitates a change in mind sets and provide tool sets for the effective functioning of organisations. We help companies succeed by unleashing the power of their work forces to focus and execute on top business priorities.

Our expertise include: leadership, execution, productivity, trust, customer loyalty, sales performance, management, and education. FranklinCovey clients have included 90 percent of the Fortune 100, more than 75 percent of the Fortune 500, thousands of small- and mid-sized businesses, as well as numerous government entities and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 44 direct and partner offices providing professional services in over 147 countries.

As Franchisee, Celestial SDC is authorized to deliver FranklinCovey training programmes throughout the OECS Islands, namely; Anguilla, Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent.

The theme of the Breakfast Meeting is “Creating a Winning Culture”.

The event will highlight four (4) FranklinCovey East Caribbean’s key leadership training programs including the signature programme “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”.

The event will be presented by Ms Thecla Deterville, MBA. CMC, FranklinCovey licensed facilitator and Managing Director of Celestial Self Development Center.