Celebrities choose Saint Lucia for vacation, weddings

Saint Lucia has been a vacationing and wedding haven for a few celebrities lately, with three of the latest being midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, rapper/actor Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, and cornerback for the Tennessee Titans, Logan Ryan.

The three were spotted vacationing in Saint Lucia last month with their significant others.

The 23-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain was seen on horseback along Cas en Bas, Gros Islet and at Pigeon Island having a moonlight dinner with his girlfriend. Through social media, he posted photos of visits to various venues on the island. One picture showed him sitting shirtless on a hammock hanging over shallow waters on a white sand beach.

Meanwhile, Bridges and wife Eudoxie have shared snapshots of their excursions on St. Lucia. The Jade Mountain hotel in Soufriere was their hotel of choice.

The rapper in a post said, “Whenever I visit another country, I always feel the need to touch the town and show respect to the locals and my appreciation of their culture. #love #stlucia.

Wife Eudoxie has also posted about their vacation, “Being with someone who loves and appreciates other cultures and food as much as I do is heaven sent. 🙏 One of the many reasons I fell in love with him. When he went to Gabon, he tried every food that was given to him. He walked the streets with me and allowed me to show him where I was raised. Your humility is always appreciated my love. @ludacris ❤️”

Meanwhile, Ryan and Ashley Bragg tied the knot at the Jade Mountain Resort.

The two instead of accepting gifts from guests, asked that they make donations to Help Animal Welfare in Saint Lucia.

The 26-year-old NFL star and his wife, who is a professional dog trainer, got the idea when they arrived in St. Lucia, ABC news wrote in an article on its website.

“When we got to St. Lucia we noticed on our drive all the stray dogs and cats on the street. It was very strange to us,” his wife Ashley told ABC news.