Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

CDU statement on the passing of Edward Seaga

By CDU
May 29, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share4
+1
4 Shares

Edward Seaga

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) expresses profound sadness at the passing of the Most Hon. Edward Seaga on his 89th birthday, May 28th 2019.

Mr. Seaga, who served as the 5th Prime Minister of Jamaica and the longest serving member of its parliament, was an integral part of the Caribbean Democrat Union and its early beginnings in the 1980s.

Mr. Seaga served as Prime Minister from 1980-1989 and ushered in a period of robust economic growth and prosperity for the people of Jamaica.

In addition, Mr. Seaga served as Political Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party from 1974 to 2005 and made a significant contribution to the political history of Jamaica, its constitution and development.

The Caribbean Democrat Union expresses its heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Jamaica and by extension the people of the Caribbean who have lost a great leader. May his legacy live on.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share4
+1
4 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.