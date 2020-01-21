Don't Miss
CDF welcomes new Chair

By GIS
January 21, 2020

(GIS) – The Cultural Development Foundation has a new chairperson.

In keeping with government’s thrust to ensure greater synergies among sectors and capitalizing on the orange economy, Hon. Jeanine Giraudy-McIntyre succeeded the previous Chairman, Daniel Belizaire.

The Board of Directors headed by Daniel Belizaire expired in September 2019. Hon. Giraudy-McIntyre was appointed to the position.

Jeanine Giraudy-McIntyre who is also an artist is excited to be a part of the policy-making body of cultural and creative development in Saint Lucia. She said the success of this new thrust in the cultural and creative industries does not solely depend on the policy-makers but also the artists as well.

The new ambassadorial program is just one example of the marriage between government policy with the experience, reputation and leverage of Saint Lucian icons.

