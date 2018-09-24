CDF Executive Director appointed

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) welcomes a new Executive Director. Mrs. Raymona Henry-Wynne has been appointed to head the affairs of the organisation for a period of two (2) years, September 3rd 2018 to August 31st 2020.

Raymona Henry-Wynne is an Administrator by Profession. Trained in the UK, she holds a Post graduate Diploma in Management (Banking & Financial Services), BA Hons. Banking with Economics and Law and a Master of Business Administration.

As a teacher she tutored in Dance, and was involved in coordinating the Schools Marguerite Festival. She is a former dancer who also acted in the theatre productions, among them “Moon on A Rainbow Shawl” directed by Gandolph St. Clair under the Direction of Tutor Petrus Compton. Her contributions to Arts and Culture have been as a member of the National Carnival Queen Pageant Committee. Her long association with the celebration of carnival go back to the 70s from the influence of her father Claude “Buster” Inglis, who was a band leader in the 70’s and 80’s and continued on until 1999. Henry-Wynne has also judged several poetry competitions as well junior pageants over the years.

She has worked as an Administrator at the Senior Level for the past 17 years coordinating the Operations and Human Resource Departments of Statutory Bodies and Private Sector Organization in Saint Lucia and the United Kingdom.