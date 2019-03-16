CDB to hold annual board of governors meeting in Trinidad in June

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Mar 16, CMC – The Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) says solutions and strategies to drive economic and social transformation in the Caribbean will feature prominently at its annual board of governors meeting to be held in Trinidad in June.

The CDB said that the 49th annual meeting of its board of governors will take place on June 5-6 and that the deliberations will include research highlighting transformation in the traditional and emerging sectors and examining the role which technology and digitalisation can play in advancing the region’s development agenda.

CDB President, Dr. Wm. Warren Smith, said transformation is a priority for the region as a whole as well as for the Bank as it approaches its 50th anniversary year.

“Our borrowing member countries are operating in an increasingly complex global environment. The challenges are new, different and becoming increasingly complex relative to what obtained when the Bank was founded in 1970.

“As a region and as an institution we need to, not just keep up but actually use innovation as a vehicle to leap ahead in this changing world. That is what we are anticipating in Trinidad and Tobago – a rich exchange of ideas, approaches and innovation that places the Region’s development at the forefront. We extend our thanks to the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago for hosting this important meeting,” said Smith.

An estimated 400 delegates are expected to attend the two-day meeting that will also showcase the scope and impact of the Bank’s investments in its 19 borrowing member countries (BMCs).

The CDB said that the participants will also engage in strategic discussions aimed at ensuring that every borrowing member country (BMC) can benefit fully from the transformation process and that CDB remains agile and relevant in a transformed Caribbean.

A major highlight of the meeting will be the William G. Demas Memorial Lecture, held in memory of the eminent Trinidadian economic scholar, who served as the second President of CDB from 1974 to 1988.