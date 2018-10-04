CDB hands over gender socialisation curriculum and training kit to UWI

(CMC) – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), has handed over a curriculum focused on gender socialisation to the School of Education at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill campus in Barbados.

This stems from a partnership in 2015 between the Barbados based institution and the UWI .

The module is entitled Introduction to Gender Socialisation in Early Childhood Education.

“Gender equality is a cross-cutting theme across all of CDB’s work. We are particularly pleased to have been part of this project, as we recognise that gender can impact teaching and learning outcomes in the classroom. It is our hope that the curriculum, along with accompanying training kit, will create awareness, knowledge, skills and a behavioural shift among early childhood practitioners when it comes to gender socialisation among our young citizens,” Director of Projects at CDB, Daniel Best, as he officially handed over the curriculum to Director at the School of Education, Professor Joel Warrican earlier this week.

A 2015 survey of early childhood development practitioners in the Eastern Caribbean revealed that while 43 per cent had obtained high school level education, only 13 percent have certification in early childhood development, revealing a need for targeted gender training.

The module introduces practitioners to gender issues in the classroom and provides guidelines on how to create gender-sensitive learning environments and instructional material. A complementary training kit contains practical tools and resources.

The module and training kit have been incorporated as part of UWI Cave Hill’s ongoing Bachelor of Education Programme in Early Childhood Education and Care.

The development of the curriculum and training kit was done through through CDB’s Basic Needs Trust Fund Programme (BNTF).

The curriculum was piloted in a number of public and private daycare centres, preschools and primary grades across the Caribbean, with a focus on facilities supported by the BNTF, CDB’s flagship poverty reduction programme.

Additionally, UWI will oversee the adoption of the curriculum within relevant teacher education programmes in the Eastern Caribbean at the certificate, undergraduate and graduate levels. The training kit will also be distributed across the Region, to early childhood development practitioners and education specialists.