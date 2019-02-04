CCTV’s to be installed in more Jamaica schools

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(RADIO JAMAICA) — The education ministry is to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in 50 more schools in the next academic year as it moves to stem school violence.

Making his state of the nation presentation in the Senate yesterday, Education mMnister Ruel Reid said five schools were able to benefit from the CCTV in Schools Initiative through the support of the USAID.

He said under that programme, 250 hand-held metal detectors and 15 walk-through detectors have been delivered to more than 150 schools to date.

He added that the Safety and Security in Schools Unit continues to work with the schools to ensure that the Safety and Security Committees are active.