CCJ response to COVID-19

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) continues to closely monitor the current global situation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the guidance of the local Ministries of Health and National Security and in order to ensure the safety of our staff members, visitors and stakeholders, we have taken the following measures:

1. Postponement of 12th CCJ Annual International Law Moot. The Court has taken the necessary precaution to postpone this event as it brings together law students from throughout the region to participate in its flagship mooting competition. Alternative modes for conducting the moot and dates are under consideration and decisions will be communicated in due course.

2. Suspension of Court Tours. In an effort to restrict the free flow of persons throughout the CCJ building and to control the level of interactions between persons, the CCJ has decided to suspend Court tours to the public. This includes tours comprising students from every educational level.

3. Restricted Library access. The CCJ’s Main Library has been closed to the public. Queries can be emailed directly to [email protected]

4. Screening of visitors. Any visitor to the Court, inclusive of contractors and suppliers, will be screened at entry points by Security Officers before being granted access to the building. Additionally, visitors who are required to be at the Court will be requested to complete a form detailing specific information. Where possible, this form must be submitted at least 24 hours in advance. Hand sanitisers and disinfecting wipes have been provided at both entrances of the Court as well as at strategic points throughout the building for the mandatory use of visitors.

5. Rotation of staff. The CCJ has implemented a rotation cycle for all non-shift staff members. This will enable us to facilitate our stakeholders while maintaining social distancing as is necessitated at this time.

These guidelines are in effect until further notice. We encourage everyone to safeguard themselves and be vigilant and safe at this time.

