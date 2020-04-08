CCJ issues new COVID-19 practice directions

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic and the emergency situation in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Seat of the Court, and in the other jurisdictions of CARICOM, the Caribbean Court of Justice has issued a new Practice Direction.

The Practice Direction which provides guidelines as to how the Court will function during this period, was implemented on 6 April 2020 and will continue to be in force until further advised given the current fluid environment in which we now operate. The Court remains committed to facilitating access to justice while safeguarding the health and safety of Court staff and the public. As a result, the following measured have been adopted:

1. After consultations with parties, only hearings that are urgent or fit for adjudication will be heard.

2. Where the Court agrees to hear a matter, it will be done virtually.

3. All Directions previously given or applied or provided for by the Rules for the filing of submissions or other documents may be varied by the Court on an application made by letter or other forms of written communication to the Court and copied to the other parties.

The CCJ also reserves the right to grant or refuse such applications by letter or other forms of written communication.

The Court will continue to deliver its reserved judgments as and when they are ready for delivery. Persons wishing to file applications at the CCJ can continue to do so remotely via the Court’s e- Filing portal.