Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

CCJ dismisses appeal against refusal of bail

By CCJ
March 2, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – In a judgment released today, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) dismissed Mr Pedro Ellis’ appeal against the refusal of the courts in Barbados to grant him bail.

The CCJ had granted Ellis special leave to appeal since at the time it granted leave, he was still in detention and the Court was mindful of the great delays in hearing Ellis’ applications for bail, as well as the overall delay in his trial of the charge. However, Ellis was no longer in detention when his appeal would have been heard.

Ellis was charged on 8 May 2013 and his trial concluded on 25 October 2019 when he was acquitted of murder with the jury failing to reach a verdict on manslaughter. Ellis was released from detention and has since been a ‘free man’. The issues which had been raised for consideration by the CCJ had, therefore, become merely academic and no exceptional circumstances arose warranting the Court to still hear the appeal. In the circumstances, the Court dismissed the appeal.

The full judgment of the Court and a judgment summary are available on the Court’s website at www.ccj.org.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.