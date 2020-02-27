Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

CCC and NWU mend wounds with help of Labour Department

By Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour.
February 27, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Castries Constituencies Council (CCC) and the National Workers Union (NWU) have amicably resolved their grievances, pertaining to the position of a staff member which was made redundant.

This matter was resolved following a conciliation meeting at the Department of Labour on Thursday February 27, 2020.

The CCC agreed to reinstate the position effective February 24, 2020 and revert to following the proper procedures enshrined in the Labour Law, pertaining to redundancies in the future.

Both parties also agreed to continue discussions aimed at settling other outstanding domestic matters at soonest.

The Labour Department and Office of Acting Labour Commissioner wishes to thank the CCC and the NWU for their honesty and cordiality which led to the amicably resolution at today`s meeting.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share3
3 Shares

More Finance/Business Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.