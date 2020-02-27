CCC and NWU mend wounds with help of Labour Department

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Castries Constituencies Council (CCC) and the National Workers Union (NWU) have amicably resolved their grievances, pertaining to the position of a staff member which was made redundant.

This matter was resolved following a conciliation meeting at the Department of Labour on Thursday February 27, 2020.

The CCC agreed to reinstate the position effective February 24, 2020 and revert to following the proper procedures enshrined in the Labour Law, pertaining to redundancies in the future.

Both parties also agreed to continue discussions aimed at settling other outstanding domestic matters at soonest.

The Labour Department and Office of Acting Labour Commissioner wishes to thank the CCC and the NWU for their honesty and cordiality which led to the amicably resolution at today`s meeting.

