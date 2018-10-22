CBU condemns murder of Trinidad talk show host

Share This On:

(CMC) – The Barbados-based Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) Monday said it is “shocked” at the murder of the Trinidad and Tobago talk show host, , Ricardo Welch, saying that the Caribbean has generally had a “good track record of media workers being safe”.

Police are still searching for three gunmen who shot and killed Welch, also known as “Gladiator” as he left his home in Santa Cruz, north of here last Friday.

Police said that Welch was shot as he pulled out of his driveway in the company of a 20-year-old relative, who was not injured during the attacks. The police said that the men escaped in a waiting vehicle.

CBU president Gary Allen said that his organisation hopes the authorities will leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice.

“The Union noted that the media worker’s killing in Trinidad and Tobago comes at a time when the CBU joins the global media sector in condemning the reported murder of Washington Post writer and exiled Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“The CBU calls on media workers not to let down their guard with their personal safety, even as it calls on its member media houses to note the seriousness of the times and take appropriate steps to improve journalists’ security,” the CBU said in a statement.

Allen said the CBU was asking the “national security and justice officials in the region to pay close attention to these troubling developments and to take whatever steps they can to better protect our citizens”.

Last year, Welch 54, was awarded TT$700,000 (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) plus interest in damages, after a High Court judge ruled that three of his colleagues had defamed his name when they accused him on their radio shows of being a homosexual, along with other derogatory comments.

The three had also accused him of stealing public funds by extorting money from the People’s National Movement (PNM).