Cayman police service expands recruitment drive to non-nationals

(CMC) — The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) has announced plans to extend the current recruitment drive to applicants who have been legally resident here for at least four years.

According to Police Commissioner Dere Byrne, he would like to attract officers who can reflect the territory’s “diversity with language skills and other talents that could help support the police service”.

To date, more than 80 people have already applied during this process, which the commissioner said was a good sign.

He, however, noted that the objective continues to be the recruitment of Caymanians, first and foremost.

“Only those places in a recruit class not filled by a Caymanian will be open to non-Caymanians. Through expanding the minimum criteria in this way, we will strive to represent some groups in the islands that are currently under-represented in the service, while also adding varied skill sets, including language skills, to our day to day working capacities.”

The commissioner said that until the end of the deadline, August 24, the RCIPS will continue accepting applications from Caymanians and those with the right to work with no restrictions.

In addition, applicants are required to meet certain standards including educational and, fitness requirement to, and background checks and also demonstrate their commitment to community service.