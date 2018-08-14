Cayman Islands public purse bulging as surplus grows

(CAYMAN NEWS SERVICE) – With earnings up more than 8% and spending down by 5%, the government coffers are overflowing at the year’s halfway mark, with the surplus running at more than $201 million, about 50% higher than the budget forecast.

Finance and Economics Minister Roy McTaggart released the unaudited financial report for 1 January to 30 June 2018, which revealed the whopping surplus for the entire public sector around $67 million higher than the $134.1 million originally expected.

The extra cash resulted from a revenue increase of $38.4 million and a drop in government expenses compared with predictions of $15.5 million. The statutory authorities and government companies (SAGCs) also helped with a windfall of some $10.4 million in surplus, as opposed to the anticipated deficit of almost $3 million.

However, the government has not yet revealed any plans to increase spending, despite a number of requests for an increase in spending, especially in the education budget. The finance minister said that in the second half of the year revenues are expected to decline, so by the end of the year the surplus may be more in line with what his ministry had called for when the budget was presented last November.

“As the trend for revenue is generally lower in the second half of the year, it is anticipated that the surplus will align closer to budgeted expectations by year-end,” McTaggart stated. “Government is confident it will achieve the budgeted net surplus of $81 million, at a minimum, by the end of this year.”

The government collected more revenue than expected largely as a result of higher than anticipated coercive revenues, such as import and stamp duties, tourist accommodation charges and financial services related revenues. But overall, government collected more money than expected across the budget, from trade and business fees to investment revenue.

With core government spending more than $10 million less on personnel and $11.4 million less on supplies among other areas, the savings coupled with the earnings helped to pack the public purse.

Government also has a very healthy bank balance, with cash and deposits of $576.1 million, which was more $110 million higher than forecast.