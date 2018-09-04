Cause of Vieux Fort man’s “suspicious” death revealed

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(SNO) — A post-mortem conducted on the body of Douglas Ricardo Campsell of Cacao, Vieux Fort North has revealed that his injuries are consistent with a fall, but how he fell is still speculative, according to law enforcement sources.

Campsell died after he fell from a scaffolding on a construction site, shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 in Vieux Fort.

Campsell, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on August 1, was at the time carrying out his duties as a contractor for ACEtech Engineering & Construction Services Inc. Construction was underway on a new building for the proprietor of a popular liquor and grocery business, located opposite the Vieux Fort Plaza, according to reports.

Following his death, Vieux Fort police described his death as “suspicious” and commenced investigations.

According to the August 27 post-mortem on Campsell’s remains, the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the torso and head with transection of the spinal cord, fracture of the base of the skull, multiple rib fractures and right hemothorax secondary to a fall from a height”.

What caused him to fall is still a mystery. A relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told St. Lucia News Online that “workers who were there alleged that the telescopic crane knocked him before he fell”.

“[It’s] really sad for us,” the relative said, “because he was like the one keeping all his brothers calm. They so troublesome. I can’t even explain how it’s such a great loss for us all.”

His nephew Curt Daniel wrote: “There is nothing I can say to express how sad I am that you are gone. Just know you were loved and never be forgotten Uncle. It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. Rest in perfect peace.

He is survived by his wife and children.