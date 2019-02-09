Cause of Micoud man’s death revealed

(SNO) — A post-mortem on the body of 53-year-old Martin Charlery, who was found dead near a coal pit in Anse Ger, Micoud last month, has ruled out foul play, according to law enforcement officials.

Charlery had been reported missing for several days and his partly decomposed body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019, at the pit, in the vicinity of his residence.

The post-mortem revealed that Charlery, who had previous illnesses, died of natural causes, sources said.

“He was very sick, [he had] diabetes, hypertension etc., the source added.

Charlery was originally from Micoud [village[, but resided at Anse Ger and Ciceron, according to his television obituary.