Catherine Sealys called upon to apologise for “shameless” behaviour

PRESS STATEMENT – Women in Action has deemed it necessary to issue a statement on the recent display of what many deem to be shameless and unbecoming behavior exhibited by Ms. Catherine Sealys during the August 3rd edition of the RCI News Talk Show programme, Newsspin.
Our statement is prompted by reaction among our membership and numerous queries and feedback from women and others who urged that we say something.
Women in Action has been engaged in tireless work to empower women and project their dignity as partners to their male counterparts and leaders in their own right. WIA is mindful that the fabric of our society is woven from the quality of fiber that finds source in our family values and social interaction. It is for this reason that we remain concerned over all forms of discrimination, aggression and violence against women and children in our society.
We believe that our leaders and public figures are agents of constructive values and should stand as responsible and positive examples of behavior. Aggression from Men and women are not acceptable and should not in any way be tolerated. Women who present themselves as leaders in helping marginalized groups, i.e. women, children, differently abled or challenged should be the best that they can be.
It was quite apparent that the behavior manifested by Ms. Catherine Sealys during the August 3rd programme fell woefully short of what is expected from someone who purports to work towards advancing the welfare of women and children. It is evident that many abhor her shameful display.
Women in Action call upon Ms. Catherine Sealys to issue a public apology in relation to her behavior during the August 3rd programme. Our call is consistent with a request made by many. In the absence of Ms. Sealys concurrence, we invite fellow directors or founding members to do so on behalf of the organization.
It is an ugly trait when we are overly sensitive, insisting on reading the wrong intention in what people do, insist on taking offense when persons didn’t mean no harm. Hurting our own self by creating unnecessary tension causing people to pull away from you and the organization or cause that you seek to represent.
Women who advocate for women or people are to be examples of discipline, poise, and self- control. We need to understand that the youth, women, children are looking up to us and therefore our attitude can cause the public to begin to raise questions about which ever organization we represent and what we stand for.
It is our hope that this call will serve as an impetus for reflection by Ms. Catherine Sealys and Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia. WIA is convinced that even as we are driven by commitment and passion that we can Raise our voices with Dignity and Respect.
An issue is been made about statements which may or may not have been made by Ms Sealy. What about the issues affecting our women and children, where single mothers are made unemployed due to petty politics, which in turn affects the livelihood of their families. Where those who are to protect our children are the same ones abusing them. What about our family court system, where those without the means are denied justice and child support system is in shambles.
If you want to be the voice of women and children in this country lead the charge for change in all aspects, not when it suits you.
Why make an issue with what was said by Ms Sealys, was she representing WIA. Was what she was referring to incorrect? Then correct her if she is wrong, not berate her in public. Disgraceful.
Start doing what you have purported, and stop been a puppet
Maybe you all that are condemning the press release by WIA should look at the St. Lucia news online press release May 31st 2016 done by Catherine. When people spoke of Catherine aggressiveness and how she is not fit to be the front of any organization.. So I do agree with the call from WIA for an apology.
This is the tone of "Women in Action" - body that advocates on behalf of women. No group which speaks to the interest of women would have written something so derogatory, discourteous, rude, impolite and abhorrent. I am appalled that such a this missive is a product of a group which advocates for women. While I do agree that Ms. Sealy ought to hold a higher standard I will never respect the tone with which this was written-it is at best déclassé-a case of pot calling kettle black. I have no doubt if your were a group which seriously advocated on behalf of women you would have addressed the matter more succinctly.
I implore that "Women In Action" raise it own standards. It is these vary same groups that lay claims to men disrespecting women. WIA may I ask what your position on the Ubaldus matter? Where is your voice on domestic abuse, chikd abuse and other matters that afflict the society . The Catherine Sealy's matter and other malaises are minuscule when juxtaposed against the Ubaldus Raymond matter and cancers that have eroded the morals that once formed the fabric of the society....matters on which your voice has been abysmally silent.
if you wish to speak on matters of women you ought to do so without any mask of race, colour, class, creed or political bias or to adopt an approach disrespects and belittle that you seek to represent - rather you should speak from a position of principle and conviction.
This message is a classic case of if you can't attack the message you attack the messenger---typical of the functional illiteracy that grips small island minds.
Let me say that you do not speak for me as a woman....for your missive echoes that of "women subjugated by men".
"We believe that our leaders and public figures are agents of constructive values and should stand as responsible and positive examples of behavior." I suppose y'all are postulating that UWP leaders are paragons of morality. But when people ask questions regarding Ubaldas (balls in his hand) y'all come out and say "throw morality out the window" and let the courts determine the outcome. WIA, THE COURTS ARE NOT THE ARBITOR OF MORALITY! Therefore, Ubaldy must resign since he is one of those leaders whom y'all claim are "responsible" and "positive examples".
No Nigus wrong is wrong and must always be condemned. Forget the messenger and deal with the message.
Where was UWPs WIA in the Ubaldus saga? Take this missive, crumple it and stuff it down y'all a@@[email protected]!
When ubaldus was disrespecting the ppl children u guy said nothing ,keep with ur'll politics .
WIA is an arm of UWP, so this is potentially another "war"monger. Insignificant news....
Why do we always loose focus on the issue and always seem to politicize everything!!
The word is lose....gosh even with google they are stilll......du*b.
this news is about as insignificant as the slp and their weekly complaining but do nothing agenda
That's a dignified request from WIA. At least all is not lost in our society if your organisation is willing to call a spade a spade on a matter of principle.
There's hope.
Women in action you could not have said it better.
what did Ms Sealys do?
Good question! If there is an appeal for the support of others in condemning the "shameless" behaviour exhibited by the individual then surely a bit of relevevant information should have been included. I we expecting to see a sentence beginning with words such as: "During the show, in a despicable display of shamelessness, Ms ..."
Nothing of that sort was forthcoming.
Precisely what I thought. The letter is missing an element in its body.