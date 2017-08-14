Catherine Sealys called upon to apologise for “shameless” behaviour

PRESS STATEMENT – Women in Action has deemed it necessary to issue a statement on the recent display of what many deem to be shameless and unbecoming behavior exhibited by Ms. Catherine Sealys during the August 3rd edition of the RCI News Talk Show programme, Newsspin.

Our statement is prompted by reaction among our membership and numerous queries and feedback from women and others who urged that we say something.

Women in Action has been engaged in tireless work to empower women and project their dignity as partners to their male counterparts and leaders in their own right. WIA is mindful that the fabric of our society is woven from the quality of fiber that finds source in our family values and social interaction. It is for this reason that we remain concerned over all forms of discrimination, aggression and violence against women and children in our society.

We believe that our leaders and public figures are agents of constructive values and should stand as responsible and positive examples of behavior. Aggression from Men and women are not acceptable and should not in any way be tolerated. Women who present themselves as leaders in helping marginalized groups, i.e. women, children, differently abled or challenged should be the best that they can be.

It was quite apparent that the behavior manifested by Ms. Catherine Sealys during the August 3rd programme fell woefully short of what is expected from someone who purports to work towards advancing the welfare of women and children. It is evident that many abhor her shameful display.

Women in Action call upon Ms. Catherine Sealys to issue a public apology in relation to her behavior during the August 3rd programme. Our call is consistent with a request made by many. In the absence of Ms. Sealys concurrence, we invite fellow directors or founding members to do so on behalf of the organization.

It is an ugly trait when we are overly sensitive, insisting on reading the wrong intention in what people do, insist on taking offense when persons didn’t mean no harm. Hurting our own self by creating unnecessary tension causing people to pull away from you and the organization or cause that you seek to represent.

Women who advocate for women or people are to be examples of discipline, poise, and self- control. We need to understand that the youth, women, children are looking up to us and therefore our attitude can cause the public to begin to raise questions about which ever organization we represent and what we stand for.

It is our hope that this call will serve as an impetus for reflection by Ms. Catherine Sealys and Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia. WIA is convinced that even as we are driven by commitment and passion that we can Raise our voices with Dignity and Respect.