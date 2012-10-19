BRADES, Montserrat – With its tourism industry already hurting due to limited air and sea access into the island, Montserrat has suffered a further setback in getting more travellers to the island with the official grounding of FlyMontserrat. On October 16, Fly Montserrat received a letter from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCA) restricting them from flying into any ...Read More »
Caribbean
Stuart says CARICOM nationals are welcomed in Barbados
Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has reiterated that CARICOM nationals are welcomed in Barbados, noting that thousands of them have been entering his country 'without fuss.' Speaking against the background of another Jamaican woman alleging recent bad treatment and non-entry at the Grantley Adams International Airport, Stuart said a mere six persons out of every thousand individuals from CARICOM were barred
Top tourism official says Caribbean must develop winning strategies
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (8 Aug 2012) – Caribbean tourism planners and practitioners are being told that the region has little option but to beat the many odds that the industry faces. Some of the industry's most creative thinkers and doers will meet in St. Kitts next month to formulate winning strategies for the sector. The October 10 to 12 State on
Jamaica is the world’s 7th most indebt country
According to a 2011 data from the CIA World factbook, Jamaica is the 7th most in-debt country in the world (debt measured as a percent of GDP). According to the CIA, Jamaica's debt is 125.5 per cent of GDP and is a cumulative total of all government borrowings less repayments. The only other countries with a larger public debt measured