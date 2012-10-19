Don't Miss
NIC responds to COVID-19 outbreak in Saint Lucia *** Saint Lucia to have ‘testing capacity for COVID-19 next week’ *** ‘Full transition’ of Victoria Hospital to OKEU Hospital begins next Wednesday *** St. Lucia implements ‘partial scale down’ of all non-essential activities for 2 weeks *** Soufriere jetties to be closed tomorrow *** Don’t visit ferry terminal to pick up returning nationals from Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe *** Massy Stores St. Lucia denies shortage of products; sets purchase limits *** Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

Caribbean

FlyMontserrat grounding deals blow to Montserrat

October 19, 2012 Leave a comment

BRADES, Montserrat – With its tourism industry already hurting due to limited air and sea access into the island, Montserrat has suffered a further setback in getting more travellers to the island with the official grounding of FlyMontserrat. On October 16, Fly Montserrat received a letter from the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCA) restricting them from flying into any ...

Read More »

Stuart says CARICOM nationals are welcomed in Barbados

October 13, 2012 Leave a comment

Prime Minister Freundel Stuart has reiterated that CARICOM nationals are welcomed in Barbados, noting that thousands of them have been entering his country ‘without fuss.’ Speaking against the background of another Jamaican woman alleging recent bad treatment and non-entry at the Grantley Adams International Airport, Stuart said a mere six persons out of every thousand individuals from CARICOM were barred ...

Read More »

Jamaica is the world’s 7th most indebt country

September 4, 2012 Leave a comment

According to a 2011 data from the CIA World factbook, Jamaica is the 7th most in-debt country in the world (debt measured as a percent of GDP). According to the CIA, Jamaica’s debt is 125.5 per cent of GDP and is a cumulative total of all government borrowings less repayments. The only other countries with a larger public debt measured ...

Read More »