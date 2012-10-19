NIC responds to COVID-19 outbreak in Saint Lucia *** Saint Lucia to have ‘testing capacity for COVID-19 next week’ *** ‘Full transition’ of Victoria Hospital to OKEU Hospital begins next Wednesday *** St. Lucia implements ‘partial scale down’ of all non-essential activities for 2 weeks *** Soufriere jetties to be closed tomorrow *** Don’t visit ferry terminal to pick up returning nationals from Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe *** Massy Stores St. Lucia denies shortage of products; sets purchase limits *** Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed