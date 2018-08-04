Don't Miss
Cat who saved owner’s life crowned Cat of the Year

By BBC
August 4, 2018
National Cat of the Year Theo Photo: Cat’s Protection

(BBC) – Paramedics said without Theo’s actions, owner Charlotte Dixon may not have woken up again.

Theo, eight, from Redditch, Worcestershire, was crowned National Cat of the Year but died a week before the ceremony.

Ms Dixon said: “All cats are amazing but I owe my life to Theo.”

Speaking about the incident Ms Dixon added: “When I woke up in the night feeling unwell, I put it down to a virus. I was confused and shaky but thought I should just get some sleep.

“Theo wouldn’t let me and was behaving very strangely and out of character. He kept batting me with his paw, meowing and jumping on me – keeping me awake.”


Eventually Ms Dixon rang her mother, who rang an ambulance.

She spent a week in the high dependency unit at hospital but has made a full recovery since the incident, three years ago.

A panel of judges selected Theo for the top prize at the National Cat Awards, run by the Cats Protection League, at London’s Savoy Hotel.

Ms Dixon said: “I’m devastated that he’s gone but I’m so proud of him for winning”.

