Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Castries Wellness Centre reopens

By Ministry of Health
October 5, 2017
Share14
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 14

Castries Health Centre.

(PRESS RELEASE) – The public is advised that all health services at the Castries Wellness Centre will resume effective Thursday, Oct. 5. This closure was necessary to facilitate maintenance activities at the health facility.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness thanks its many clients for their understanding during this period, as the ministry strives to improve the services delivered at the island’s facilities.

For information contact the Community Nursing Service Department at 758.451.8559 or 758.468.5383.

 

(2)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. g.w
    October 5, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    why cant they relocate that? there looks so nasty and disgusting

    (3)(0)
    Reply
  2. Randy
    October 5, 2017 at 1:03 PM

    Why we continue to call sick people Clients ? This is coming from the ministry of health that should know better. Sick people are Patients and not Clients .

    (4)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.