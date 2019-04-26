Castries Vision 2030 consultations end

Share This On:

(GIS) — The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) handed over the official Castries Vision 2030 report to the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Hon. Allen Chastanet, on April 25.

The objective of the Castries Vision 2030 was to review the 2008 National Vision Plan for Castries in a collaborative effort chaired by the government of Saint Lucia through the National Integrated Planning and Programme Unit (NIPP), the UNOPS, and with support from the Office of the Mayor of Castries.

Consultations on the Castries Vision 2030 report began in 2018.

A key component of the plan is road infrastructure.

The vision proposes to establish a new road hierarchy with highways outside of the city region, urban avenues inside the city region and a north-south link corridor to bypass the city.

A network of park and rides is proposed at Choc, Cul De Sac, as well as around the inner city.

For implementation, a road map, which includes evidence-based planning, monitoring and review, must be adopted.

Once endorsed by Cabinet, the Castries Vision 2030 would override the 2008 National Vision Plan for Castries.

