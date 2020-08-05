Castries to get new EC$20 million building

St. Lucia will see a new building costing an estimated EC$20 million to be constructed in Castries by next year.

Massy Stores Supermarket, which currently operates from the William Peter Boulevard in Castries, will be the building’s sole tenant.

The structure at Queen’s Lane will result in an amazing facelift for the area with locals doing all the work.

The new building will be two storeys and occupy about 28,000 square feet, including 20 parking spaces and a loading bay.

The new Massy Stores Supermarket should be in operation by this time next year.

– THE CAYMANIAN TIMES

