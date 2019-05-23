Castries teen killed, brothers in custody after alleged police shootout with gunmen

Residents reported hearing a barrage of gunshots from automatic or semi-automatic firearms around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22.

“It was rapid gunfire from high calibre weapons,” one resident told St. Lucia News Online.

Shortly after the sounds subsided and the ‘smoke cleared’, a 17-year-old, believed to be from La Clery, Castries is killed on the spot, a 28-year-old Bois Patat, Castries man injured and his 19-year-old brother in custody.

The shooting occurred following an alleged chase and shootout between the police and individual/s on board a white car, according to sources.

The police were reportedly acting on a tip that a white car with potentially armed suspects on board, a source said.

The chase ended at the junction of Chaussee Road and La Pansee, in the vicinity of the Anglican school, with the shootout.

Videos posted on social media show two police pickup vans near a white car, surrounded by heavily-armed officers.

Curious onlookers were kept at a distance while they carried out their investigations.

