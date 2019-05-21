Castries teams top SLNCA cricket

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

South Castries won, Gros Islet and Babonneau both won and lost over the weekend, as the Saint Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) Inter-District 50-Over Tournament continued.

Gros Islet lost to South Castries by 8 wickets on Saturday at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. Gros Islet made 245-8, Garvin Serieux Jr. top-scoring with 75 (7×4, 3×6), and Vidal Crandon adding 59 (8×4, 2×6). Xavier Gabriel took 3 wickets and Dwight Thomas 2.

In reply, South Castries ended 249-2 in 29.5 overs. They were led by former West Indies opener, Johnson Charles, who hit 92 (10×4, 4×6). Tonius Simon finished on 75 not out (5×4, 1×6), and former West Indies captain Daren Sammy chipped in with 57 (1×4, 5×6). Teenaged spinner Simeon Gerson was Gros Islet’s lone wicket-taker, dismissing both former West Indies players.

At the La Ressource playing field, Babonneau defeated the home team by 2 wickets. Mabouya Valley made 172 in 30.1 overs, Magaran Shoulette hitting 41, and Nehimiah Wilfred taking 5-33. Babonneau lost 8 wickets in compiling 174, Shervon Joseph 39 and Caleb Thomas 35.

On Sunday, at Mindoo Phillip Park, Central Castries consigned Mabouya Valley to another loss. Central made 256-7 in 38 overs. Mateo Boulogne made 69, and Tyler Sookwa 56, whilst Shoulette took 3-28. The Valley boys made just 106 in 25.5 overs, Jaden Elibox 4-10.

At the Des Barras playing field, Gros Islet beat Babonneau by 48 runs. Gros Islet made another big total, 245 in 41 overs. Crandon hit 107 and West Indies youth player Kimani Melius added 49. Wilfred captured 4-42. In response, Babonneau made just 197 in 32.5 overs, Isaiah Wilfred 46, and Tyrel Chicot 3-49.

South Castries top Group A, with Central Castries in second place.

( 0 ) ( 0 )