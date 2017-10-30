Castries teacher granted bail for buggery and other sexual misconduct charges

A male physical education teacher at the Castries Primary School who is charged with sexual misconduct was granted bail in the sum of $44,000 in the First District Court on Friday.

The teacher, whose name we cannot disclose due to the sensivity of the case, was accompanied by his lawyer Stanley Felix at court on Friday.

According to Felix, the teacher was slapped with 12 charges ranging from buggery to gross indecency and indecency.

Felix told the media that he made an application for bail on his client’s behalf on Thursday.

He said the prosecution objected to bail and the magistrate deliberated overnight on the decision which was granted in his client’s favour on Friday.

The accused is required to hand over all travel documents to the State and stay away from the complainant (s) in the matter.

He is scheduled to return to court on November 16, 2017.

The teacher is accused of sexual misconduct against one or more students.

A ‘wanted photo’ of the teacher was placed at all ports of entry and departure by the police recently.