Castries teacher granted bail for buggery and other sexual misconduct charges

A male physical education teacher at the Castries Primary School who is charged with sexual misconduct was granted bail in the sum of $44,000 in the First District Court on Friday.
The teacher, whose name we cannot disclose due to the sensivity of the case, was accompanied by his lawyer Stanley Felix at court on Friday.
According to Felix, the teacher was slapped with 12 charges ranging from buggery to gross indecency and indecency.
Felix told the media that he made an application for bail on his client’s behalf on Thursday.
He said the prosecution objected to bail and the magistrate deliberated overnight on the decision which was granted in his client’s favour on Friday.
The accused is required to hand over all travel documents to the State and stay away from the complainant (s) in the matter.
He is scheduled to return to court on November 16, 2017.
A ‘wanted photo’ of the teacher was placed at all ports of entry and departure by the police recently.
ya'll don't need to do no over night tht TEACHER.. the same way ya'll don't have heart for the youth ya'll shouldn't have for this pedophile or should i say perv..lock his A*** u
youll eh want to say his name ?!! ... chps !
Show his freaking face...stop leaving us in the dark of those law breakers. STOP IT!!!!
nasty man stop playing in the lil boys bumbum i hope you get to go to prison so you can play with big boys your own size so they can play in your bumbum
ohhh thats the same fella from the anglican school and people had post his pic on face book saying he was wanted by police and nuff people was saying they dont believe he did this and all kinds of tings
It is sad to see someone who is entrusted to innocent children can destroy their innocence. How disgraceful. Your interest is to develop them, not destroy them.
Wow this is so unfortunate .....he seem like such a good teacher who had the interest of our children at heart... I am so sad and disappointed that he has found himself in this situation. my heart goes out to the children and families who have been affected...
Seem like you said...never judge a book by its cover....I was one his students and he was a disgusting man.. teachers knew other students knew and no one acted out...this man was raping his students especially boys. ...always had a boy or boys around him or at his home....his disgusting...he looks disgusting and it's sad now everyone wants to act like they never knew.... they knew especially at the school Anglican they just chose to hide it.....am so disgusted.
And what did you do about it?
You chose to hide it too it seems
The article states buggery ...not paedo
Ok
It is paedophilia as they are children